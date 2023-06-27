Yash Model Love Jihad Case: Accused Tanveer Akhtar’s bail plea rejected

Ranchi Yash Model Love Jihad Case: The difficulties of Tanveer Akhtar, accused in Ranchi’s Love Jihad case, are not taking the name of abatement. Yash Modeling Agency director Tanveer Akhtar, accused of love jihad in the name of modeling with a girl, has not got bail from the Civil Court of Ranchi. His bail plea has been rejected by the court. Please inform that the hearing of this case was being done in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mithilesh Kumar Singh.

Ranchi police had arrested Araria from Bihar on June 14

Please inform that Tanveer was arrested on June 14 by the Ranchi Police from Araria in Bihar. At the same time, on June 8, the statement of the accused model has been recorded in the court by the Ranchi police, along with this the medical test of the girl was also done. Accused Tanveer Akhtar had filed a bail application but after hearing all the parties in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Tanveer’s bail application has been rejected.

Know what the allegations have been made by the girl?

Please tell that the girl had alleged that the accused raped her during the modeling class. Beaten up for protesting. Initially, the accused had given his name as something else. The girl also alleges that he blackmailed her by showing obscene photos. Later also urged to change religion for marriage. Fed up with the harassment, the girl lodged a zero FIR against the accused on 29 May 2023 at the Versova police station in Mumbai. After this, the Mumbai Police had sent the case to the Ranchi Police.