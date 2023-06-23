Yashasvi Jaiswal included in Indian Test squad for West Indies tour, Pujara out

New Delhi, 23 June (Hindustan Times). The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian team for the upcoming two Test and three ODI series against the West Indies. India also have to play five T20 matches and the team for this will be announced later.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who rocked the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has been included in the Test team. At the same time, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the team, while Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of the team.

The West Indies tour of the Indian team will begin with the Test series. The first Test match between the two teams will be played at Windsor Park from 12 to 16 July, while the second Test will be played at Queen’s Park Oval from 20 to 24 July. The matches will start at 7:30 in the evening. At the same time, three ODIs will be played on 27 July, 29 July and 1 August. All matches will start at 7 pm.

Indian team for West Indies tour

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel , Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.