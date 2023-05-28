Yashasvi Jaiswal was rewarded for his brilliant performance in IPL 2023, got a place in the Indian team for the WTC final

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener of Rajasthan Royals, has been rewarded for his brilliant performance in IPL 2023. Jaiswal has been added as a stand-by player in the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. This claim has been made in the report of ESPNcricinfo, although the BCCI has not yet announced it officially.

Jaiswal can replace Gaikwad

It has been said in the report that Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to get married on June 3. Gaikwad has already informed the BCCI about his marriage and can join the team in England on June 5. If Gaikwad is unable to join the team, then Yashasvi Jaiswal will join the team in his place. The final match of the World Test Championship is to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 12 against India and Australia.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat caught fire in IPL 2023, claims for World Cup

Jaiswal scored 625 runs in IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s current form is absolutely fantastic. In this season of IPL, he scored 625 runs in 14 innings while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He has also scored a century and five half-centuries in the season. This 21-year-old batsman has not yet made his debut for India. However, he has excellent records in first-class cricket. He has scored 1845 runs in 15 matches at an average of 80.21. He also has nine centuries and two fifties in the domestic circuit.

Jaiswal created a ruckus in Ranji and Irani Cup as well

Jaiswal’s 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season was also spectacular. He played five matches and scored 315 runs at an average of 45.00 with one century and five fifties. He was the top scorer in the Irani Cup. He scored 357 against Madhya Pradesh for the Rest of India with a brilliant 213 and 144. The Indian team has left for the WTC finals in a few batches. Virat Kohli has already reached London. India was a WTC finalist in the year 2021 but lost to New Zealand.