Yasin Malik gets death sentence, NIA appeals to Delhi High Court in terror funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Terror funding case Yasin Malik (Chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) has moved the Delhi High Court seeking death penalty. Let us tell you that the trial court had sentenced Yasin Malik to life imprisonment last year.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) moves Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik (chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) in terror funding case. Trial Court sentenced him to life imprisonment last year.(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/9rcsQzxuv8

— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023



Malik the main person responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Let us tell you that Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special NIA Court of Delhi in the 2017 Terror Funding Case. Yasin Malik is basically a resident of Srinagar and he has many serious allegations including the murder of 4 Air Force soldiers. Yasin Malik’s name has been involved in all the conspiracies of violence in Kashmir in the past. Apart from this, he is known as the chief responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Early life of Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik’s father Ghulam Qadir Malik, born on 3 April 1966 in Maisuma area of ​​Srinagar, used to drive a government bus here. Yasin Malik studied in Srinagar and has been a student of Pratap College here. All the family members of Yasin Malik now live abroad and he has been lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi for a long time. In the 1980s, Yasin Malik took the path of terror and formed a political organization named Tala Party. Yasin Malik’s name first came to the fore during the 1983 India West Indies match. After this, for the first time in 1984, after the hanging of JKLF chief Maqbool Bhat, he came forward openly for this organization.

Protested the hanging of Maqbool Bhatt

Maqbool Bhat was a resident of Sopore (Baramulla) and Yasin was known to be close to him. In 1984, when the court of Kashmiri Pandit judge Neelkanth Ganju sentenced him to death, Yasin Malik strongly opposed it. Yasin Malik’s Tala Party put up posters and demonstrated against the decision to hang Maqbool Bhat in Kashmir. Yasin was sent to jail on this charge. In 1986, Yasin Malik came out of jail and renamed the Tala Party as Islamic Student League and started connecting Kashmiri students with it. In some time, the organization of Islamic Student League became big and names like Ashfaq Wani, Javed Mir and Abdul Hameed Sheikh were also associated with it. Ashfaq Wani’s name came to the nation during 1989 when he kidnapped the daughter of Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Accused of killing 4 air force personnel

In January 1990, after Rubaiya’s kidnapping incident, Yasin Malik along with his associates killed 4 air force personnel in Srinagar. Yasin Malik’s associate Ashfaq Wani was killed in March this year. After this, in August, Yasin was arrested in an injured condition. After the arrest of Yasin Malik, he was released on bail after about 4 years. Yasin Malik, who was released in May 1994, declared a ceasefire and said that he had chosen the path of Gandhism.

Was arrested in 2017 after the incident of stone pelting

In the year 2016, taking decisive action on stone pelting during the violence in the Kashmir Valley, the government started an investigation into the terror funding case. Yasin Malik was also made an accused in this case in 2017. During the investigation of NIA, many important evidences were also found against Yasin. Apart from this, his illegal properties were also detected in many areas of the valley including Kashmir. In this case, on 25 May 2022, Special Judge NIA Praveen Singh sentenced him to life imprisonment in the court.

When the building echoed with the blasts of the bomb thrown by Bhagat Singh, know the special features of the old Parliament House