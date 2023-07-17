Yechury rules out alliance with TMC in Bengal ahead of opposition meeting

Ahead of a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the ruling Trinamal Congress in West Bengal, saying secular parties along with the Left and the Congress would take on both the BJP and the TMC in the state. Will compete with

Talking to reporters at the venue of the meeting of opposition parties, he referred to the alliance formed after the 2004 elections. Yechury said, the situation is different in every state. Efforts are being made to ensure that the benefit to the BJP from the division of votes should be minimal. This is not a new thing. In 2004, the Left parties had 61 Lok Sabha members and 57 of them defeated Congress candidates. At that time the government was formed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh and lasted for 10 years.

There will be no alliance between Trinamool and CPI (M) in the Lok Sabha elections

He emphasized that there will be no alliance between Mamata Banerjee and the CPI(M) in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader said the secular parties, along with the Congress and the Left in West Bengal, would fight against both the BJP and the TMC. He said that the form it will take in the center will be decided later. He said that the path which was followed to form the government at the center in 2004, will be followed.

CM and Abhishek Banerjee left for Bengaluru to attend the opposition meeting

TMC and CPI(M) face to face in Bengal

TMC and CPI(M) are face to face in West Bengal. Top leaders of both the parties are participating in the meeting of opposition parties here. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress are having a two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru. Opposition parties may start working on a common minimum program and may announce a joint campaign to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

