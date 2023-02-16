Yermak announced Russia’s change of tactics of conducting a special operation

On February 16, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russia had changed the tactics of conducting a special operation to protect Donbass.

“The Russians have changed tactics somewhat. They conduct active reconnaissance, use false targets, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, at night there were hits in the north and west of Ukraine, as well as in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has not yet commented on the information and has not reported on possible strikes on military facilities in Ukraine.

Earlier that day, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional administration, Sergei Lysak, said that an industrial enterprise had been damaged in the city of Pavlograd.

The head of the military administration of the Lviv region, Maxim Kozitsky, reported damage to a critical infrastructure facility. There were no casualties and the resulting fire was extinguished.

The day before, the representative of the Ukrainian Air Force, Ignat, accused Russia of using balloons to distract Ukrainian air defense. In addition, Ignat suggested that such balls could be used to hide unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

