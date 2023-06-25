Yevgeny retreated after seeing Putin’s strict attitude, Wagner army returning to field camp, danger of coup in Russia averted

After the strictness of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner Army, which went on a rebellion, has come on the backfoot. Wagner Army Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has ordered his fighters to withdraw from Moscow and return to the base camp in Ukraine. Let me tell you, during the leadership of President Vladimir Putin for more than two decades, this rebellion could become the most important challenge for Russia. But before any major violence, the Wagner Army returned, bowing down to Putin’s strictness. However, to deal with the Wagner fighters, Russia had established outposts on its southern flank with armored vehicles and troops.

Private army chief Prigozhin said thisPrigozhin said that when his men were just 200 kilometers (120 mi) from Moscow, he decided to send them back, so that the blood of the Russian people would not be shed. He did not say that Moscow had asked Defense Minister Sergei Have you responded to their demand for Shoigu’s removal or not? There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin. The announcement followed a statement from the office of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko that said he had negotiated a deal with Prigozhin after discussing the issue with Putin.

Putin condemned the rebellion

Lukashenko’s office said Prigozhin agreed to the withdrawal of his troops as part of a proposed settlement. He said that the agreement also includes security guarantees for Wagner soldiers. The governor of the Moscow region had announced the suspension of educational institutions and mass events in the open area till July 1. Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier called the announcement of the armed rebellion of the private army Wagner Group as a step of betrayal and backstabbing of Russia. Putin said that those who conspired to revolt would be severely punished. At the same time, Prigozhin’s fighters crossed the border of Ukraine and entered the important city in the south of Russia and they started moving towards Moscow.

Tanks and armored vehicles seen in RussiaMilitary trucks and armored vehicles were seen in several parts of Moscow as Prigozhin’s forces advanced towards the capital. In its southern part, soldiers set up checkpoints, planted sandbags and deployed machine guns. Authorities announced an anti-terrorist regime in Moscow and its surrounding areas, limiting many of the rights enjoyed by citizens there And the security system was also increased. Moscow’s mayor warned that traffic could be restricted in parts of the Russian capital under tight security because of the Wagner Group uprising.

Statements of Putan and Prigozhin

In his address to the country after the Wagner Army rebelled, without naming Prigozhin, Putin termed his rebellion as betrayal and treason. He also said, all those who conspired to revolt will have to face severe punishment. Necessary orders have been issued to the armed forces and other government agencies. At the same time, after the Russian President’s address, Wagner Chief Prigozhin said that his fighters will not surrender, because we do not want the country to be trapped in the clutches of corruption, fraud and bureaucracy. Prigozhin also said that as far as betrayal of the motherland is concerned, the President is getting it wrong. We are patriots of our motherland.