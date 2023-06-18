Yoga is the culmination of a holistic life

Girishwar Mishra

Looking at today’s social life, it becomes clear that everyone wants to feel happy and cheerful in life with happiness, health, peace and prosperity. Accepting this as the purpose of life, everyone is busy in the search of ultimate happiness with its desire in mind and happiness is often seen running far and wide. Today we live in such a time when everyone is found under the cover of some or the other alleged identity. The identification tag is needed for mundane transactions but the purpose of the tag is to keep your belongings from getting lost among different things. It has nothing to do with the quality of the tag on which it is attached. Today, there is a pile of tags in our life and we all are carrying so many differences born from the tags. Don’t know how many types of tags including religion, creed, party, caste, sub-caste, race, language, region, area become the basis of discrimination and we get ready to fight with each other over it. We forget that we are something apart from the tag and we have some existence apart from them. But outward appearance is not everything. There is also some intrinsic and eternal nature which is associated with life and existence. The fragmented vision of superficial identity is constantly gnawing with the pangs of dissatisfaction and lack.

In such a situation, it becomes of utmost importance that how we see and identify ourselves. When we walk according to the imposed identity (or tag), then our hopes and aspirations also take shape. We continue to behave with others accordingly. In this struggle, adopt a virtual, temporary and narrow based lifestyle and get involved in such a runaway race which gives rise to fierce competition. Everyone is ready to encroach on the other in the process of moving ahead of each other. In this way the foundation of enmity is laid and very soon it starts taking the form of resentment and violence. In such a situation, feelings of tension and anxiety are constantly encamped due to uncertainty, dissatisfaction and interpersonal comparison. Today a large number of people are falling prey to depression and many other unhealthy moods and have started reaching the category of psychopaths. The list of mental disorders is getting longer and rich or poor everyone is joining it.

According to the report of the World Health Organisation, today both developed and developing countries are moving towards such a frightening situation. It is worth noting that the abundance of mental diseases depends more on the deteriorating structure and texture of our mental world than the physical world. That’s why its care seems necessary. For this, a person needs to continuously regulate the process of his life. Superficially, life may seem like a self-propelled mechanical process that goes on like a toy with a key, but this comparison only partially fits because the agenda of life is inherently evolutionary. That is, instead of being completely predestined, it keeps on taking new shapes progressively relative to the country-time. In it lies the seed of creative potential. But the biggest thing is that in this whole project self or self also has a big regulatory and decisive role which is a creative creation in itself.

Unfortunately, the influence of the outside world is so deep and all-encompassing that it becomes our goal or end and we feel like getting energy from it. We forget our conscience. And also that the outer consciousness and inner consciousness are related. Man is able to accept himself in both the form of subject and subject. The means and consequences of the ability to contemplate are linked to self-control. The practice and methods of dispassion have been suggested as a way to gain self-control in the Indian tradition. The practice in this is internal dispassion outward. That is, it is necessary to have a balance of both inside and outside. Abhyasa refers to the practice of yoga which is necessary for us to keep our mental world calm and stable. On the other hand, to avoid contracting with the external world, one has to adopt Vairagya (or non-attachment).

In fact both complement each other and without one the other is not possible. If only the outside world remains inside, then the inner consciousness will not develop. That’s why practice (yoga) should be considered as a helper or supplement to renunciation. It requires maturity of conscience for which space has to be made. In today’s era, it is necessary to pay attention to both inner consciousness and outer consciousness. The pursuit of happiness can be fulfilled only when we have control over ourselves and are not oriented with surrender but in a balanced way with the environment. Perfection lies in creating a balance between the inner and outer worlds.

If Maharishi Patanjali defines yoga as the cessation of the mind’s instincts, then his intention is to separate himself from his original existence by considering the continuous changes in the outside world as impermanent because they change and ‘tag’. So the externals are superimposed on the self and not the (real) self. Adi Shankaracharya has called it a title which keeps on coming and going. False types of mind-attitudes, which Maharishi Patanjali has put in the category of complex mind-attitudes, give rise to illusion and untruth. Then we start thinking of ourselves as the same (illusory form/tag!) under their influence. Yoga is the solution to avoid this and by that the seer can come back to his form. Establishing self-control through yoga is our way back home. Then we are able to settle in ourselves, that is, we become healthy. Adopting yoga is the search for our holistic being that paves the way for our transcendence.

Today mental disorders like stress, anxiety, depression, violence, suicide are increasing rapidly, now e-business, e-management and e-learning are being covered. In the midst of all this, the question of lifestyle is becoming prominent. In such a situation, it will be necessary to make their body and mind strong and to develop the ability of disease resistance to be an essential part of education. In the same way, instead of conquering nature, it will be necessary to restore the environment, support lifestyle, and mold a healthy body as a means. The satisfaction that comes from money, image and fame does not last long and there is always the pang of dissatisfaction and lack.

There is emptiness and restlessness in the mind. In contrast to this Western capitalism, the Indian vision of living life in totality inspires to move beyond ego and attachment towards the real self or Atma. There is a way to get rid of the limitations of the ego of the limited physical self. As stated in the well-known concept of Panchkosha, the creation of man is of many levels. The annamaya kosha is the outermost surface followed by the pranamaya kosha, the vijnanamaya kosha, then the manomaya kosha and last of all the anandamaya kosha. All of these make up the whole existence. There is no negation or disdain of life on the physical level, but it is not everything either. A lot of our suffering arises because we consider ourselves limited to the level of this body.

Although it becomes clear from a little thought that the body is ours but we are not just the body. After death the body or the body remains but we or the soul does not remain. In this way, by understanding the limits of the body, seriousness also comes and by connecting oneself with consciousness, one feels completeness and comprehensiveness. Maharishi Patanjali’s eight-step yoga holds that over-attachment with external objects leads to mental instincts (pramana or attainment of knowledge, viparyaya or false knowledge, vikalpa or imaginary knowledge, sleep, memory) if Yama (truth, non-violence, non-violence, asteya, celibacy), niyama (cleanliness, contentment, austerity, self-study and devotion to God), asana, pranayama (regulation of breathing), pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses from objects in the mind), dharana (fixing the mind on an object) And if one travels to Samadhi through meditation (keeping the fixed mind stable), one can get rid of unnecessary attachment and experience one’s true nature. Then while living life itself, one can be freed from troubles like avidya, asmita, attachment, malice and attachment. Yes, it requires both practice and disinterest.

Today the curiosity towards yoga has increased, but either it is covered only in asanas or it is made something supernatural beyond the reach of an ordinary person. Yoga is connected to all aspects of life as is evident from the various stages of yoga. His Yamas completely address the social life, then the Niyamas to the private life. Asanas and Pranayama train the body including the nervous system. After meditation the inner journey begins. In this way yoga is a manual to live life. There is too much emphasis on intellectual work in our school education.

Mention of human values ​​and character building also comes but there is very little opportunity to understand oneself, to know one’s body and mind. In today’s world of stress and anxiety, the importance of life skills has increased a lot. Education and practice of various aspects of Yoga will not only keep the body and mind healthy and balanced, but will also pave the way for study and all-round development. Therefore its systematic curriculum needs to be compulsorily implemented at all levels of school education. Yoga is being studied from a modern scientific point of view in the country and abroad and it is not from any particular religion, it is a precious heritage of the whole mankind, which will be used in education beneficially for the future generation. Today, when a new education policy is being made for India, giving proper place to Yoga will have a positive far-reaching result. In fact, the provision of Yoga will be an essential step for the completeness and totality of education. (The author is the former Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha.)