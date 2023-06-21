Yoga was done in madrasas on International Yoga Day in Bareilly, teachers and students did yoga, see photos

Bareilly : Lakhs of people performed yoga on International Yoga Day in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. People took a pledge to remain healthy after doing yoga. Drizzle had started in the city since morning. Due to which people had to change the place for yoga. Yoga programs were held in halls instead of open grounds. Along with this, there were many delayed yoga programs. Yoga was started at some places after 9 o’clock.

Yoga was also organized in many madrassas of Bareilly. Students along with the teachers of the madrassas participated in it. Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Independent Charge Minister for Forest and Environment, Uttar Pradesh Government, Mayor Umesh Gautam performed yoga. Independent Charge Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena said that Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world. He praised the Modi government at the Center. Along with this, it is said to be very important for health.

ADG, IG and SSP did yoga in police line

ADG PC Meena, IG Dr. Rakesh Singh, SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary, SP City Rahul Bhati, SP Rural Rajkumar Agarwal, CO First Sweta Yadav and all police officers performed yoga in the police line. Police personnel of the police line also participated in this.

SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary said that Yoga boosts self-confidence. It prevents from various diseases. That’s why every person should take care of his health. He advised to take out time and do yoga.

Railway officers did yoga in NER

Yoga was also organized on International Yoga Day in Izatnagar Railway Division of North Eastern Railway (NER). All railway officers and employees including DRM participated in this. Yoga Guru told the benefits of Yoga. Regular yoga is advised. Along with this, yoga was also done in all government departments and educational institutions including IVRI.

Cabinet Minister Dharampal Singh did yoga in Amla

Uttar Pradesh government cabinet minister Dharampal Singh performed yoga in his constituency Amla. He participated in a program organized at Amla’s degree college on International Yoga Day. He said that yoga is being done all over the world after the BJP government came to power. This is a great achievement.

