Yogda Satsang Educational Complex will get new building today, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate it

Yogda Satsang Educational ComplexAssembly building and multipurpose room and a new school have been completed in Jagannathpur, Ranchi. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday. The same will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Here poor and needy children will be given high quality educational facilities. Many tribal children also study in these educational institutions. Along with regular academic education, students are also given training in yoga, sports, drama and other extra-curricular activities.

One thousand people will be able to sit in the new building

The new building has been constructed with the help of the Government of India, the cost of which is eight crore rupees. The new building has a state-of-the-art assembly hall and a multipurpose hall with a seating capacity of one thousand people. There is one room of ten thousand square feet on the first floor and five rooms of two thousand square feet on the ground floor. Which will also be used as classrooms. In addition, the new school has administrative buildings, computer and science laboratories, a new library building with contemporary facilities, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) buildings and toilets.

Apart from this, some other buildings have been constructed and some necessary facilities have been arranged through generous donations from YSS devotees. There are four groups of six classes each (total 24 classes). These classes have been constructed according to a specific plan.

Union Ministry of Culture took the initiative

Brahmachari Ekatvananda said that four years ago, the National Implementation Committee (NIC) of the Government of India celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Gurudev Sri Sri Paramahansa Yoganandaji. The Ministry of Culture, under the auspices of the NIC, had approved a number of initiatives to help spread the message of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda across India. Under which new building complex, big auditorium and multipurpose room were to be constructed for Yogda Satsang Vidyalaya. It can be used for both college and school located at Yogda Satsang Educational Complex, Jagannathpur, Ranchi.

