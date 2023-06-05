Yogi Adityanath dominated social media on his birthday, three tags got more than 200 crore impressions

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath turned 51 on Monday. Born on 5 June 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, many tags filled with best wishes to the Chief Minister remained in trending. All Union Ministers including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have wished CM Yogi on his birthday.

Many tags seen trending on Twitter

On the birthday of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, people have showered love openly. On the birthday of CM Yogi, in different districts of the state, while his supporters are distributing fruits, clothes etc. in hospitals and old age homes, on the other hand, users on social media are not lagging behind in wishing their favorite Chief Minister through various tags.

35 crore saplings will be planted to make UP pollution free, children say ‘Happy Birthday Maharaj Ji’ to CM

During this time many tags were seen in trend simultaneously on Twitter. In this, with the tags of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’, ‘Yogi Adityanath’, ‘Uttar Pradesh’, ‘Gorakshanath Temple’, ‘Chief Minister Shri’ and ‘Popular Chief Minister’, the public praised the works of CM Yogi and wished for his longevity and good health. is wishing

Three tags got 200 million impressions

The craze on social media regarding CM Yogi Adityanath can be gauged from the fact that only three tags got about 200 crore impressions on his 51st birthday. According to Twitter data, the tag ‘Yogi Adityanath’ has received 596 million (596 million) impressions. The tag ‘Popular Chief Minister’ has received 379 million (379 million) impressions. At the same time, the maximum number of impressions have been received by the tag ‘Chief Minister Shri’. Its number of impressions is 1.01 billion (more than 100 crores).

PM told CM Yogi to give great leadership

While wishing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday, PM Narendra Modi has described him as the one who provided great leadership to UP. The Prime Minister has written in his tweet that hearty birthday greetings to Yogi Adityanath, the hardworking Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has provided great leadership to the state in the last 6 years and has ensured all round progress. The development of UP has been remarkable on all major parameters. I wish him a long and healthy life.

CM Yogi expressed gratitude to PM Modi

In response to the wishes of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude and said that heartfelt gratitude, respected Prime Minister, for your warm and energetic wishes. It is due to your successful guidance that the capable, self-reliant ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ is establishing its new identity by walking on the path of service, security, good governance and development. With your inspiration, this prosperity journey of the state will continue continuously. Thank you very much for your kind and valuable wishes. Your good wishes will provide energy for the fulfillment of the resolution of ‘Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh’ and the fulfillment of the vow of ‘Antyodaya’.

Leaders from all over the country congratulated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Hardeep Singh Puri, Prahlad Joshi, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sarbananda Sonowal, Piyush Goyal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Giriraj were among those who wished Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday. Singh, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Kiran Rijiju, Bhupendra Yadav, Smriti Irani were involved.

The Chief Ministers of the states also congratulated

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were mainly involved. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chauhan, State Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh and all the ministers of the state and state presidents of the party in different states have wished Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 51st birthday.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJfxmGtaY78) Birthday of Adityanath