Yogi Cabinet: 23 proposals approved in the Yogi cabinet meeting, approval to set up 6 private universities

Lucknow. A cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the CM Yogi cabinet meeting, 23 proposals including the transfer policy 2023-24 were approved. Under the Transfer Policy 2023-24, officers and employees of various departments can be transferred till June 30. The state government has approved the duct policy. Under this, it will be necessary to make provision of ducts for laying drinking water and sewer pipelines, telephone wires, optical fiber cables under the ground along the roads.

23 proposal got approval

In the meeting, approval has been given to the proposals for issuing Letter of Intent for the establishment of some private universities. The proposals of the departments of Transport, Home Technical Education etc. have been approved in the meeting. Along with this, bus stations will run on PPP mode. At the same time, the proposal to set up 6 private universities has also been approved.

These proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting

Agreed on the proposal regarding payment of gratuity to teachers of non-government aided secondary schools in case of their untimely demise before their retirement age.

According to the guidelines of the Government of India, consent has been given regarding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme in the state from Kharif 2023 to Rabi 2025-26.

Consent has been given regarding amendment in Uttar Pradesh Defense and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy – 2018 and Uttar Pradesh Defense and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy – 2019

Approval was given to make 6 private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSRTC’s 23 bus stations will be hi-tech

Apart from this, the proposals of the departments of tourism, transport, home, technical education etc. were approved in the cabinet meeting.