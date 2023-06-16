Yogi government strict on ‘love jihad’ in UP, 427 cases registered in religion conversion case, 833 arrests so far

Lucknow, The Yogi government is fully in action on ‘Love Jihad’ in UP. In Uttar Pradesh, fast action is being taken in cases of conversion. According to the statistics of the UP government, 427 cases of illegal conversion have been registered in the state from 2021 to 30 April 2023. So far, more than 833 arrests have been made in the state under the Conversion Act. Along with this, in the interrogation of the police, 185 victims have accepted that they were forcibly converted. UP Police has taken action against them. The UP Police is continuously taking action under the sections of the Conversion Act.

Action intensified in ‘love jihad’ case

Let us tell you that about two and a half years ago, the Yogi government had implemented a law against ‘Love Jihad’ in the state and since then continuous action is going on. The result of the strictness of the government is that more than 400 illegal conversion cases in the state have been exposed. Recently, a case of conversion of a minor child through online gaming came to light in Ghaziabad. After which the Ghaziabad police came into action and arrested one of the accused Maulvi. After interrogating the cleric, the Ghaziabad police arrested the main accused Shahnawaz Baddo from Thane area of ​​Maharashtra.

Provision of strict punishment against the culprits under the conversion law

Under the conversion law applicable in UP, there is a provision of severe punishment against the culprits. In the cases of love jihad and other conversions, a provision of 10 years’ imprisonment has been made under the law. Along with this, in the case of Love Jihad, it has been clearly said that if the purpose of marriage is religious conversion, then in this situation the marriage will be declared illegal. In the case of religious conversion, a provision has been made for a minimum sentence of 5 years. At the same time, the amount of fine has also been increased. In the earlier case of forced conversion, the fine amount was Rs 15,000. But now it has been increased to 50 thousand rupees.

