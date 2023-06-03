Yogi government will give 65 thousand sports kits to Yuva Dal-Mahila Mangal Dal, third Khelo India University Games ends

Lucknow: The third Khelo India University Games concluded on Saturday evening at the Techno Stadium Pavilion ground of IIT BHU, Varanasi. Apart from Chief Minister Yog Adityanath, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State Nishit Pramanik were involved in this. The Khelo India University Games were organized in four cities of the state, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at the closing ceremony of the third Khelo India University Games that the Uttar Pradesh government will give 65,000 sports kits to Yuva Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal. Best wishes to all the participants for their sportsmanship and unforgettable performance. Congratulations to the medal winners as well. Yogi Adityanath said that in the last nine years, the participation of Indian sportspersons and the graph of winning medals has increased rapidly.

Government provided sports facilities in every village

The double engine government of UP has provided sports facilities in every village. Open gyms are being set up in village playgrounds and parks. CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution has gained momentum from this Khelo India campaign. The resolve to make the country a superpower has gained strength. More than 4000 players from more than 200 universities displayed their sporting talent in the Khelo India University Games held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. We all are working with full commitment to take India’s potential to the global stage through sports by joining with the Prime Minister’s resolutions.

Panjab University Chandigarh wins

Panjab University Chandigarh continued to top the medal tally of the third Khelo India University Games till the last day. Panjab University Chandigarh won a total of 56 medals including 24 gold, 12 silver and 20 bronze. Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar was second with a total of 52 medals including 17 gold, 24 silver and 11 bronze. While Jain University Karnataka stood third with a total of 29 medals including 15 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze. Panjab University Patiala stood fourth with a total of 29 medals including 12 gold, 10 silver and seven bronze. The situation is likely to change after the official announcement of the results of the last day’s sports results.