Yogi government’s big announcement, milk-ghee, beauty products and everyday items will be available at government ration shops

Lucknow : The Uttar Pradesh government has announced keeping in view the convenience of the people. Now milk and ghee will be available at ration shops. Not only this, every item of beauty product and daily use will be given. According to the order, conditional permission has been given to sell 35 public utility items including umbrellas and torches. The government has issued an order in this regard. The Food and Logistics Commissioner has been instructed to take necessary action in this regard.

It has also been asked to ensure that these items are manufactured according to FSSAI standards. These commodities will be sold only at those fair price shops, which are established on such main roads, where heavy vehicles can move smoothly.

see list

Committee will be formed

The government says that this will increase the income of the Kotdars. With this, it will be easier for the common man to get the goods. For this, a committee will be constituted at the level of Food Commissioner, in which one member will be from the Food Safety and Drug Administration. This committee will be authorized to increase or decrease the number of permissible items while reviewing them from time to time.

Know what will be sold in 35 items

According to the order, in addition to wheat, rice, pulses, flour, sugar, edible oil, kerosene, coarse grains, salt, everyday items of public utility and health protection items like soap, shampoo, tea, pen, copy will be sold in fair price shops. Permission to sell ORS tablets and solution, prevention, sanitary napkins etc. was granted in the year 2019. Under this mandate, now some other items have also been included in it.

These items include milk and packaged milk products, biscuits, bread, jaggery, ghee, namkeen, dry fruits, sweets, spices, milk powder, children’s clothing (hosiery), Rajma, beauty cosmetics, soyabean, cream, incense sticks, Comb, Mirror, Broom, Mop, Lock, Umbrella, Raincoat, Wall Hanger, Toothbrush, Detergent Powder, Anti-Mosquito Incense Stick, Washing Bar, Electrical Accessories, Torch, Wall Clock, Matchbox, Nylon & Jute Rope, Plastic Water Pipe, Plastic buckets, mugs, strainers, handwash, bathroom cleaners, shaving kits, baby care products (diapers, soaps, oils, wipes, body lotions), etc. are included.

