yogi organized public court in gorakhpur and got annaprashan done to the children rjl

Gorakhpur News: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening on his two-day visit. On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister organized a Janata Darbar in front of the Digvijaynath Auditorium located in the Gorakhnath temple complex. The Chief Minister reached out to the complainants one by one and listened to their problems and assured them that every possible solution would be given to their problems. He also ordered his subordinate officers to settle the matter of the complainants as soon as possible. During this, the Chief Minister also got a 7-month-old girl Annaprashan done and expressed a lot of love by lifting her in his lap. Happiness was visible on everyone’s face after seeing the love of the Chief Minister.