Yogini Ekadashi 2023: When is Yogini Ekadashi, worship Peepal tree on this day, know date, auspicious time and importance

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: The fast of Yogini Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi of the month of Ashadh during the fortnight of Krishna Paksha. In 2023, this Ekadashi will be celebrated on 14 June. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day with full faith and dedication. Worshiping Peepal tree on this day also has its own significance.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Yogini Ekadashi auspicious time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – June 13, 2023 at 09:28 AM

Ekadashi date ends – June 14, 2023 at 08:48 AM

Yogini Ekadashi fasting method

Ekadashi fasting It has importance in all the three worlds. The person who observes these fasts becomes free from all sins. The rules of Ekadashi fast are observed from one night of Dashami (one day before Ekadashi). The fast is started on the night of Dashami and ends on the morning of Dwadashi (one day after Ekadashi) by doing charity etc.

On the day of Ekadashi, the fasting person should get up early in the morning and take bath etc. It is considered auspicious to apply mud or sesame paste for bathing. Before starting the puja set up a Kalash and place the idol of Lord Vishnu on it. Worshiped God with incense sticks, lamps etc. Jagran should be done on the night of fasting. Pure vegetarian food should be taken from the night of Dashami and salt-free food should be taken.

Ekadashi in June 2023: When is Ekadashi fast in June, know date, importance and auspicious time

Yogini Ekadashi fast story

According to legends, the city named Alkapuri was ruled by a king named Kuber. He was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. He used to offer flowers in the puja brought by Hema Mali. Hemamali had a beautiful wife named Vishalakshi. Once he brought flowers from Mansarovar and started spending time with his wife instead of going to worship. King Kuber kept waiting for him till noon. After waiting for a long time, he became very angry and ordered his servants to find Hema Mali.

When the servants returned, they said, “O king, he is busy enjoying with his wife.” Hearing this, the king immediately ordered his servants to call Hema Mali. He cursed the gardener to be separated from his wife and would suffer from leprosy in the land of death. Due to the curse of the king, he immediately fell on the earth and became a leper. He also had to face separation from his wife and faced many problems in the mortal world.

Due to the influence of devotion to Lord Shiva, his mind did not forget the deeds of his previous birth and he started moving towards the Himalayas. He went to an ashram on the way and met a saint. Hemmali reached him and fell at his feet. The saint heard the whole story of the gardener and decided to help him attain salvation.

He advised Hema to fast on the Yogini Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashada to get rid of all sins. Hema started observing the fast with proper rituals. As a result, he came back to his original form and started living happily with his wife.

Importance of Yogini Ekadashi

A person who observes Yogini Vrat according to the rules and regulations gets the fruit equal to feeding 88 priests. He gets freedom from all the sins of present and past life. The devotee should bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu and worship it with flowers, incense and incense. Donating things to the priest on this day is considered very auspicious.

Yogini Ekadashi date and time Yogini Ekadashi date and time Yogini Ekadashi puja vidhi puja ka subh mahurat