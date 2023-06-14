Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Yogini Ekadashi fast is being observed today, know auspicious time, importance and method of worship

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: The fast of Yogini Ekadashi will be observed today i.e. on June 14, Wednesday. On this day devotees worship Lord Vishnu with full devotion. This Ekadashi destroys all sins. It is believed that by observing this fast one gets freedom from all kinds of curses. Let us know why Yogini Ekadashi is special and what is its worship method.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Auspicious time

According to the Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi will start on June 13 at 09.28 am, which will end on June 14 at 08.28 am. But according to Udaya Tithi, the fast of Yogini Ekadashi will be observed on 14th June only. While the fast of Yogini Ekadashi will be celebrated on 15th June, Thursday. The Paran time of Yogini Ekadashi fast will be from 05.23 am to 08.10 am.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Why is Yogini Ekadashi special?

Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated after Yogini Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu goes into Yoga Nidra for 4 months from Devshayani Ekadashi. After this auspicious work is completely prohibited, hence Yogini Ekadashi is considered very important. Moreover, Yogini Ekadashi falls in between important Ekadashis like Nirjala Ekadashi and Devshayana Ekadashi. Because of this also its importance increases a lot.

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Benefits of fasting

The fast of Yogini Ekadashi is considered very fruitful. By doing this, one gets virtue equal to feeding 80 thousand Brahmins. It is believed that this Ekadashi gives freedom from all sins. With the virtuous effect of this fast, a person gets all the happiness and after death, by the grace of Vishnu, a person gets salvation.

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures and has been conveyed to you. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. In addition, the responsibility of any use of it rests with the user himself.