Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on this day, know the method of worship and auspicious time

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: Lord Shri Narayan is worshiped on the day of Yogini Ekadashi. Shri Narayan is the name of Lord Vishnu. By fasting on this Ekadashi, all the sins are destroyed and one gets freedom from the sin like cutting the Peepal tree. Due to the effect of this fast, the curse given by someone is also removed. This year this fast will be observed on 14 June 2023, a Wednesday. According to religious belief, those who worship Lord Vishnu on the day of Yogini Ekadashi. They get freedom from all sinful deeds. This fast is considered to have its own importance.

Auspicious time (Panchang 14 june 2023)

Ekadashi date starts on June 13 at 09:28 am

Ekadashi date ends June 14 morning 08: 28 minutes

Yogini Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 14, 2023, Wednesday.

Yogini Ekadashi Paran Muhurta June 15, Thursday morning 05:22 to 08:10

Yogini Ekadashi fast worship method

This Ekadashi fast is virtuous and fruitful. The method of this fast is as follows:1. The rules of this fast start a day before. A person should not take food made of barley, wheat and moong dal on the night of Dashami date itself.2. On the other hand, salt-rich food should not be eaten on the day of fasting, so salt should not be consumed on the night of Dashami date.3. On the day of Ekadashi, the fast is resolved after taking bath etc. in the morning.4. After this the Kalash is established, the idol of Lord Vishnu is placed on top of the Kalash and worshipped. Jagran should be done in the night of fasting.5. This fast starts from the night of Dashami Tithi and ends in the morning of Dwadashi Tithi after charity work.

Importance of Yogini Ekadashi

By fasting on Yogini Ekadashi, one gets prosperity and happiness in life. This fast is famous in all the three worlds. It is believed that fasting on Yogini Ekadashi gives merit equal to feeding 88 thousand Brahmins.