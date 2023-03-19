Yonhap releases details on North Korean missile launch

North Korea launched one short-range ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the Dongchangni missile range. This was reported by the Yonhap News Agency on March 19 with reference to the South Korean military.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, the missile was launched from the area of ​​the Dongchangni missile range around 11:05 local time (05:05 Moscow time). It is noted that the rocket flew about 800 km.

“We are strengthening surveillance and readiness in close cooperation with the United States in case of additional provocations,” the military said in a statement.

TV channel NHK citing government sources, said that the DPRK rocket probably fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

According to the channel, there is no information about damage to ships or aircraft.

This is the ninth missile test by North Korea since the beginning of this year.

North Korea’s missile launch towards the Sea of ​​Japan became known earlier in the day. Presumably it was ballistic. Range, altitude and flight speed have not yet been reported.

On March 16, North Korea also launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

On March 14, Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea had launched one ballistic missile. Later information appeared that there were two missiles. They were launched from the Changyong district of Hwanghae-namdo province towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Later, on March 17, it became known that the DPRK organized tests of the intercontinental ballistic missile “Hwaseong-17” in response to the joint exercises of the United States and South Korea.

The Ministry of Defense of Japan reported that the DPRK missile fell 550 km east of the Korean Peninsula, outside the country’s exclusive economic zone. Under the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an emergency headquarters was set up to collect information about the launch. Japan also made a strong protest to the DPRK after the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.