Yonhap: South Korea and US plan to hold large-scale Ssangyong amphibious exercise from March 20 to April 3

March 17 - BLiTZ. For the first time in five years, South Korean and US troops will have to start large-scale Ssangyong amphibious landing exercises, Yonhap News Agency reports.

It is reported by IA “Red Spring”.

There have been no such exercises for the past five years, and this is a sign for the DPRK and its ballistic missile tests, according to the publication. The exercises, as it became known, will be held from March 20 to April 3 this year.

The commander of the Korean Marine Corps, Lieutenant General Kim Kye-hwan, said such exercises strengthen the resolve of the allies, and also help to strengthen the country’s defense capability. The exercises will involve troops “at the division level”, as well as about 30 aircraft and 30 ships, and about 50 landing craft will be used. British Marines will take part in the maneuvers.