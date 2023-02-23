The servicemen of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade perform the most difficult tasks in the NVO zone. Now the fighters are advancing near Ugledar. “Black Berets” from the Pacific Fleet knock out the enemy in difficult conditions of urban combat. On Defender of the Fatherland Day, Izvestia visited the 155th brigade, talked to servicemen and saw them being rewarded.

“Just Real Heroes”

– You are driving neo-Nazis from this land, who could come to us … You can see for yourself who is fighting now. Not those who fight [люди]who live here, and, in fact, a NATO bloc. You have probably already met them. Surely, someone has already been captured and interrogated. Therefore, guys, you are simply real heroes, warriors of our Fatherland, – Colonel-General Viktor Goremykin, Deputy Minister of Defense, addressed the Marines standing in the ranks.

Another Deputy Minister of Defense, Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who served in the same unit, conveyed congratulations from the high command to the servicemen.

Marines of the Pacific Fleet in January took part in the assault on a dacha village, directly in front of the city of Vugledar. And now they are holding back the counterattacks of the enemy, who is trying to throw them away from the city. Many came to the award ceremony straight from the front line, standing in the ranks in bulletproof vests and helmets, this is already one of the new traditions.

During the assault on the site, which was called “Northern Dachas”, they managed to take the enemy by surprise, literally at the beginning of the fighting, the Ukrainian militants did not even have time to put on their equipment. It took them about a day to regain control, pull off reserves and start counterattacking the “dachas”.

The first attempts to retake the positions were made by the infantry, and then the militants began to try to enter the buildings of the one-story village with armored vehicles, hoping to gain an advantage over the assault groups located in the recaptured positions. During these attempts, Ukrainian units lost at least two tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. Moreover, one of them, who came almost point-blank to the house where the marines were, was, together with the landing party, destroyed by hand grenades. Also, during the fighting, there were recorded cases of Ukrainians opening fire on their own, who were trying to move away from the village.

New Germans

– “The Germans” (that’s what the enemy is called. – “Izvestia”) are trying to break through the defense, – says the marine with the call sign “Old”, who had just gone on vacation. “But we are standing tight, we won’t let you break through. Yes, among our comrades there are those who were wounded and died, but we hold on, and we will hold on, we will not let the enemy pass.

According to him, after heavy losses, Ukrainian militants are afraid to attack. According to radio intercepts, cases of refusal to follow orders and go into battle were recorded.

— Trying [контратаковать], of course, but I think that they will not break through anywhere. We will go forward and finish off the enemy completely,” Stary sums up.

He also notes that the Ukrainian side, after losses in past battles, has a shortage of officers, in some cases, privates take command of platoons. Against this background, it can be noted that the enemy’s level of interaction and command and control has dropped.

They have little left. If it were not for our spirit, then none of this would have happened, there would have been no awards either, we arrived and would have died there, but we hold on!… The support of the comrades with whom you are there is also very important. If I didn’t know who I was going with, then I wouldn’t have been able to stand it all,” says Mityai.

On the first day, he received shrapnel wounds in the leg and arm, on a tangent. The wounds were sutured right on the positions, on the spot.

Didn’t leave the boys

– There was an opportunity to evacuate, but he did not leave the boys, because his conscience did not allow. I think each of them would do the same. We had a lot of “Three Sotiks” (wounded. – Izvestia) who remained with us, also fought to the last, – Mityai gives examples of the resilience of the Marines.

He contrasts this with the enemy, who, by radio, asked for permission to withdraw from positions. According to reports, a group of “psychological support” even arrived at the Ukrainian soldiers, which, among other things, reminded them of the punishment for disobeying orders in a combat situation. And in Ukraine it is almost 20 years in prison.

Among those who tried to storm the dachas were Ukrainian airmobile units, marines, the 21st mechanized brigade “Sarmat” – units that were considered elite, trained according to NATO standards and manned by selected personnel. Apparently, after the losses incurred, their level has dropped significantly.

– I want to congratulate all the men who are here at the front, who really are fighting. And not those who shout in the streets that “we are so cool” and who have “41-45, we will repeat” written on their cars. Come on, come and repeat here, – Mityai addresses all the men of the country on the occasion of the holiday.

And even under the mask, you can see how the 20-year-old Marine smiles. Mityai also has an older brother in the NVO zone, who also serves in combat units.

– Need to go home [после СВО], learn, leave your mark in this world. Although we already left it like that! – the young fighter finishes his story.