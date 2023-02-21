you are not safe – Bashirov – News

February 21, 2023, 15:10 – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to the Federal Assembly. The speech of the leader of the country lasted almost two hours and was devoted mainly to the socio-economic issues of our state, but the Head of Russia did not bypass foreign policy problems either. Among other things, the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty was announced. The public news service asked Marat Bashirov, a political scientist, political strategist, ex-Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the LPR, to comment on the speech of the president.

“The President gave a political and historical assessment of the actions of the West towards Russia.”

“Many expected that it would be such a military performance, aggressive – no. The President gave a political and historical assessment of the actions of the West in relation to Russia, in relation to other states that are aware of their independence and do not want to fall under this so-called “collective West,” the political scientist said.

The expert emphasizes that it was very important to talk about the Donbass, to emphasize that we are in Ukraine and not only are fighting very serious opponents – NATO, and the decision on START is timely, but most of the speech still touched on socio-economic issues, therefore, the president understands that the country must develop and continue its social policy, enshrined in the Constitution.

“The President assured us that everything is in order with the budget, and our financiers are confident that there will be enough money for development, construction, subsidizing educational programs, and maternity capital.”

“One of the main questions that the Western press is speculating on and that should have been clarified is whether we have problems with the budget – based on those measures to increase social support, which will require additional funds from the state treasury. The President assured that everything is in order with the budget, and our financiers are sure that there will be enough money for development, and for construction, and for subsidizing educational programs, and for maternity capital, ”said Bashirov.

As for START, according to the political strategist, the president is absolutely right: in 1991, the agreement was concluded with the Americans, and today there is and is being modernized nuclear weapons that belong to Great Britain and France – namely, members of the NATO bloc. Therefore, if we say today that we have a confrontation not with America, but with the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance, then we must keep this in mind.

“…This […] direct message to the citizens of these countries [Запада]: Guys, you’re not safe.

“Accordingly, the suspension of participation in START is a direct hint that, guys, we consider all of you as people who sit, as they say, in one place together. From this point of view, both the announcement of the suspension and Putin’s words that if they start nuclear testing, then we will also start – obviously, on Novaya Zemlya – this is, you know, a direct message to the citizens of these countries: guys, you don’t in safety.

If your government sends weapons to Ukraine, military personnel to train the Ukrainian military, says that you must inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation, then you must understand that from now on you are out of safety, ”the DOS interlocutor explained.

Bashirov emphasizes that the message is directed specifically towards the citizens of these countries, since it is obviously simply pointless to discuss these topics with their leadership.