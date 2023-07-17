You can spend 25GB data in a day in these plans of Jio and Airtel

jio recharge plansReliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are two big telecom companies of India. Both companies offer many recharge plans to their users. These plans come in different price ranges with different benefits.

We are telling you about a plan of Jio and Airtel costing less than Rs 300, which comes with a month’s validity. The special thing is that the cost of both the plans is equal, but there is a big difference in the benefits available in them.

Listed under Jio Freedom Plan, this prepaid plan comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS benefits per day with a validity of 30 days. In this plan, users get 25GB data, which comes without any daily limit. In this case, you can use as much data as you want in a day.

With this plan of Jio, free subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud is available. The plan of Rs 296 comes under Jio 5G offer, under which Jio users get unlimited data with 5G speed.

Airtel offers 25GB bundled data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day in this plan. For Airtel users, this plan comes with additional benefits of Apollo 24|7 circle benefits, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and free subscription to Wynk Music along with 30 days monthly validity benefits.

The Rs 296 monthly prepaid plan from Jio and Airtel offers almost equal benefits in terms of calling, SMS and internet benefits. In both, users get 30 days validity, daily SMS quota.

The difference between these plans of both the telecom companies is only in extra benefits. In Jio’s plan, users get the benefit of Jio’s OTT service. At the same time, Airtel is giving cashback and some other benefits. Now you decide what is important for you.