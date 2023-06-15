you too become emotional after listening to the story of bhojpuri helen sambhavna seth struggle

Bhojpuri News: Bhojpuri beauty Sambhavna Seth is very close to the hearts of the fans even after being away from films these days. Today we are introducing you to that period of the actress’s life. Hearing which you will also become emotional. Sambhavna Seth is a resident of Delhi. Who had to face a lot of displeasure of the family members to make his career in acting. But the father of the actress supported her in this matter. This has been disclosed by the actress herself on the show Josh Talk. Sambhavna told that, when I came to Mumbai, after a lot of struggle, I was not getting any good work, so I returned to Delhi and then stayed in Delhi for a year. But then gradually Sambhavna started feeling that she cannot sit like this and she has to make her career in this. So she came back to Mumbai after a year and started looking for work.