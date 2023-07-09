Young farmer cultivating dragon fruit in Sonitpur

Shonitpur (Assam), 9 July (Hindustan Times). A young farmer from Jamugurihat in the district has taken up dragon fruit cultivation with his extraordinary efforts in the area. This is a good example of self-reliance.

Under the slogan ‘Khet bhi hamara, bazaar bhi hamara’, young farmer Bosnet of Bardikarai village number 2 in northern area of ​​Jamugurihat has attracted people’s attention by cultivating dragon fruit. Dragon fruit farming is being discussed a lot in this area. Bosnet, a student living in Bardikarai, started an effort to become self-sufficient through agricultural work. By cultivating dragon fruit on his one bigha land, he showed that anything can be done with hard work and right efforts. His hard work paid off. The young farmer has become a role model for other unemployed youth of the area. He says that he has just cultivated dragon fruit in one bigha in a completely organic way. He says that in the coming days, he is preparing to expand dragon cultivation in three bighas.