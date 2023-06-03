Young man killed in Harsh firing while watching dance in Aara’s Sandesh, mob thrashed the accused

A 27-year-old youth was shot in the joyous firing while watching a dance at a wedding ceremony late on Friday night in Cheta Tola village of Sandesh police station area of ​​Bhojpur district. After which he was hurriedly brought to Sadar Hospital from the spot, where the doctor declared him dead after examination. The post-mortem of the dead body was done at Sadar Hospital.

Police took the accused into custody

Deceased Dinesh Kumar was the son of Vindeshwari Yadav, a resident of Cheta Tola village. Harsh was shot in his chest during the firing. Here, the people who came to the wedding ceremony caught the young man accused of firing and thrashed him fiercely. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Sandesh police station chief Awadhesh Kumar reached the spot and took the accused Bablu, a resident of Rampur village of Chandi police station area, into custody. The police have also recovered a kiosk from the spot.

bullet fired during harsh firing

Local people said that Vinda Yadav’s daughter Asha’s wedding procession had come from Babhui village of Narayanpur police station area in Cheta Tola village. In this, while watching the dance, Dinesh got shot in Harsh firing. The brother of the deceased Ranjit Yadav told that Dinesh was watching the dance while sitting in the canopy. The accused was also sitting next to him. During this he took out his pistol and started firing indiscriminately, due to which Dinesh got shot.

Controversy while playing cricket in Jehanabad, two cousins ​​were shot, one died

The atmosphere of the village became sad

After this incident there was chaos in the shamiana. On the other hand, the deceased’s mother Urmila Devi, wife Aarti Devi, daughters Anshika, Neha, Nisha and son Ankit and the whole family were in bad condition by crying. Deceased Dinesh was the eldest of three siblings. Along with the family of this incident, the atmosphere of the village has become inconsolable instead of happy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bihar_se_hai™ (@bihar_se_hai)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js