Younger brother’s wife was shot, there was a dispute over children’s play, accused arrested

Agra. Relations in the city got tarnished on Sunday. In a dispute over children playing, a man shot his own younger brother’s wife. The bullet fired by the brother-in-law hit the woman’s hip. Fighting for life and death in SN Medical College. The accused Jeth has been taken into custody by the police. Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lohamandi says that further action will be taken after receiving Tahrir from the family.

The incident took place in Sauthna, threats were received earlier also

The children of Sonam’s wife Rajkumar (age 29), a resident of Sauthana of Jagdishpura police station area, were playing with the children of Sunday and Jeth Gopal’s children. There was a dispute between the children about playing. Sonam’s brother-in-law Gopal brought illegal weapons out of the house. He fired on Sonam, the wife of younger brother Rajkumar. Sonam’s cousin Shyam Sundar told that Gopal has been showing bullying for a long time. bothers his sister. Gopal has threatened sister Sonam several times in the past as well. Once an illegal weapon was also pointed at him. Sonam did not complain at that time.

Fired three rounds, police is investigating

Shyam Sundar said that and Gopal fired three rounds on Sonam. Missed two rounds of fire. The third bullet hit the sister in the back, due to which she was seriously injured. When we got the information, we reached out for help. With the help of local people, we have admitted our sister to SN Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment. Shyam Sundar says that Sonam’s brother-in-law Gopal is a person of criminal tendency. Last time also he tried to kill Sonam.

Woman undergoing treatment at SN Medical College

He has also gone to jail. Sometimes he threatens them by making some other issue and shows bullying. Jurisdictional Loha Mandi Girish Kumar says that there was a dispute between Jeth and brother’s daughter-in-law regarding children’s play. In which information has been received about Jeth shooting the woman. The woman is undergoing treatment at SN Medical College and her condition is normal. While the accused Jeth has been arrested. Further action will be taken on receipt of Tahrir from the aggrieved party.