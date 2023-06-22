Youth brutally murdered in Gaya, first crushed by car, then shot four bullets in the head

Went. Miscreants shot dead a young man in Gaya’s Wazirganj police station area. The criminals fired four bullets at Mayapur resident Upendra Singh. The incident happened on Wednesday night. Upendra Singh was going from Tarwan to his village Mayapur by bike around 9 o’clock in the night. Meanwhile, after overtaking Bhaluahi, the criminals first hit Upendra’s bike with a four-wheeler between Thanthania turn and a rice mill.

shot in the field

Regarding the incident, it is told that this murder case is related to a land dispute. Seeing the tire marks and blood at the scene, it is being told that the miscreants first hit Upendra with a four-wheeler, in which Upendra was injured. In this sequence, first he got badly injured. After that, the miscreants took him to a field about fifty yards away from the main road and shot him. The criminals fired four bullets at Upendra.

Police engaged in investigation

According to the police, two bullets were fired in Upendra’s head and two in the chest. Apart from the dead body, the police have recovered three shells of Nine MM, Upendra’s damaged bike and some broken parts of the four-wheeler that hit the spot. Police has sent the dead body to Magadh Medical for postmortem. Along with this, it is continuously engaged in raids to identify and arrest the miscreants involved in the incident.