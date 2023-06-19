Youth Congress organizes exhibition to make Rahul’s birthday special, reminiscent of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Today i.e. June 19 is the birthday of Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Posters wishing birthday to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been put up outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi. To make Rahul Gandhi’s birthday special, Youth Congress is taking out a 5 kilometer long Bharat Jodo Yatra rally. Regarding the rally, Youth Congress President BV Srinivas said that on the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, while the Youth Congress is organizing an exhibition at the ICC Headquarters, on the other hand symbolic walking tours of five kilometers on the lines of Bharat Jodo Yatra across the country. Will be done

#WATCH , Posters, extending birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, put up outside AICC Headquarters in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi celebrates his birthday today, 19th June. pic.twitter.com/D3C12FgDpG

— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023



Exhibition will run from 19 to 30 JuneThis exhibition of Congress based on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will run from today i.e. from 19th June to 30th June. According to media reports, about 3000 photographs related to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra have been displayed in the exhibition. Important stages of the journey, special occasions have been depicted. A big LED screen is also being placed near the exhibition by the Youth Congress. Where clips related to Bharat Jodo Yatra will be shown.

