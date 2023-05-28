Youth dies after being hit by a train in Arrah, trains stop on down track for three hours

Ara/Danapur. A 32-year-old youth died tragically on the spot on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a non-stop train on the down rail track located at Bihiya railway station of the railway division. The youth’s 9-year-old son Anshu Kumari narrowly escaped in the incident. The name of the deceased youth is Dinesh Sah, who is a resident of Masadh village of Udwantnagar police station area. Laxman was the son of Sah. The said accident happened due to the closure of Bihiya station due to the ongoing repairs in the foot overbridge.

The local people sat on a dharna at the station

After the incident, Deputy Chief Councilor Vijay Kumar Gupta, Ward Councilor Ravi Kumar, Sarvjit Kumar, Ajit Kumar, Jawahar Prasad Swarnakar and other local people staged a protest at the station under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat Bihiya Chief Councilor Sachin Kumar Gupta in protest against the working style of the railway administration. But sat down. The protesting people were demanding not to shunt the train at Bihiya till the repair of the foot overbridge is completed, compensation should be given to the relatives of the deceased youth and the repair work of the foot overbridge should be completed at the earliest. During this, the people sitting on the dharna did not allow the GRP to lift the dead body of the deceased youth from the rail track, due to which the operation of trains on the down rail track came to a standstill.

Train shunting will not be done in Bihiya

After the operation of the trains came to a standstill, there was a stir in the railway administration and on the spot Ara RPF Inspector Suman Kumari, CO in-charge of Bihiya Nisha Yadav, Station Officer Uday Bhanu Singh, Station Officer of GRP Station Ara Pankaj Das, Rail Traffic Inspector NK Rai, Station Manager Akhilesh Kumar reached the spot and explained to the people. The RPF Inspector assured the people sitting on the dharna that train shunting will not be done in Bihiya until the work of the foot overbridge is completed, the construction of the overbridge will be completed without delay and compensation will be given to the victim’s family, then the dharna ended. After the end of the picket, the dead body has been sent by GRP to Sadar Hospital Ara for postmortem.

Foot overbridge closed, passengers are forced to cross the tracks

The dilapidated foot overbridge at Bihiya railway station was closed for 15 days for repair, but the work of the overbridge has not been completed even after more than a month. In such a situation, people have to move on the platform passing through the rail track, due to which there is always a possibility of an accident. Even on Sunday, the goods train was parked on the down mail line from Saturday evening itself, due to which people had to travel under the goods train. Meanwhile, Dinesh Sah was also climbing on the platform with his daughter to go to Karisath from under the goods train, when the train arrived on the loop line. During this, the people standing at the station pulled the girl onto the platform, but Dinesh Sah got hit by the train, due to which she died on the spot.

Daughter came to Bihiya to buy slippers but she died

Dinesh Sah, the victim of the accident, used to do a private job while living in Mumbai. Presently he had come to the village to attend his cousin’s wedding. The deceased is survived by three daughters and two sons. On Sunday, he had come to Bihiya market to buy his daughter’s slippers. After buying slippers, he was going to Bihiya station to go to Karisath station, but he met with an accident. After the father’s death, his daughter Anshu, who was with him, was crying continuously and was becoming semi-conscious. People’s eyes were filled with tears seeing Anshu’s tears. At the same time, the wife of the deceased Chhaya Devi and mother Dhanravati Kunwar were also crying uncontrollably.

Operation of trains stalled on the down track for three hours

Due to the dead body lying on the down track at Bihiya station, the operation of trains came to a standstill for three hours. During this, other trains including Brahmaputra Express, Indore-Patna Express, Secunderabad-Danapur Express, Kota-Patna Express, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction-Patna Passenger, Raghunathpur-Patna Passenger, passing through Down remained standing at various stations. Here, the railway administration will take action in case of stoppage of trains. In this regard, RPF Inspector Suman Kumari told over the phone that in case of stoppage of train operations, an FIR will be lodged against the people concerned on the instructions of senior officers.