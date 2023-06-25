Youth dies in suspicious condition in Bareilly, family alleges of poisoning alcohol, woman dies by drinking acid

Bareilly. A young man died in suspicious condition in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The relatives of the deceased have accused him of poisoning the liquor. Police started investigation after taking the dead body into custody. Along with this, a woman ended her life by drinking acid. The police is investigating the case. Ram Avtar (30 years), a resident of Pau Nagla village of Bhuta police station area of ​​Bareilly, works as a laborer.

relatives accused of murder

The relatives of the deceased told that Ram Avatar had gone to a party. He came home from there in an inebriated condition. His health deteriorated after some time. The relatives of Ram Avtar immediately admitted him to the Community Health Center (CHC). But, he died on Sunday morning. The relatives created a ruckus alleging murder. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Admitted to the district hospital after the condition worsened

Police says that action will be taken after the post mortem report comes. Apart from this, Sheela (50 years), a resident of Neem’s climbing Mohalla, Kila police station area of ​​the city, drank acid on Sunday morning. When his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to the district hospital. However, the woman died here. The police have started investigating the matter by taking the dead body into custody. Brahm Narayan, the husband of the deceased woman, died in the year 2005. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

