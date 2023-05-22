Youth dies in suspicious condition in Bareilly, relatives accuse in-laws of murder, know the whole matter

Bareilly. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a young man died in suspicious condition at his in-laws’ house. The relatives of the deceased have accused the in-laws of murder. However, the in-laws have said that he died due to electrocution. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the postmortem. In the post-mortem report, the matter of death due to electric current has come to the fore. Arun Singh Kannaujia (25 years), a resident of Sithora village under Subhashnagar police station area of ​​the city, was married 5 years ago to Tanu, a resident of Etoua Sukhdevpur, Kargaina, Badaun Road.

Police took the dead body

Deceased Arun Singh has a 4 year old son Nitin. However, the relationship between the couple was not good for a long time. Tanu, the wife of the deceased, had come to her maternal home a few days back. Due to which Arun had reached his in-laws house. At around 10 pm, Arun’s in-laws admitted him to a private hospital on Badaun Road in a critical condition. Here he died during treatment. The doctor of the hospital informed the police. Police took the body into custody. Along with this, the relatives of the deceased were informed. The family members reached here in no time. Police sent the dead body to postmortem. The in-laws told about Arun’s death due to electrocution.

Police started investigating the case

The relatives of the young man have accused the in-laws of murder. However, in the post-mortem report, the cause of death has been electrocuted. But Arun’s elder brother Pramod told that a few days ago Arun had gone to visit Balaji with his wife. This is where he had a dispute with his wife. He got a call late night from Arun’s father-in-law Sunil Saxena that Arun had died after coming in contact with the electric wire attached to the motor. When he reached the spot, there was no mark of any kind on his hand. In such a situation, he accused the in-laws of murder. Police has started the investigation of the matter.

