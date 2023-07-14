Youth lost his life in the challenge of eating momos in Bihar, father accused of murder, know the whole matter

In Gopalganj, a young man lost his life in the battle of victory and defeat of eating momos. This incident is being reported late on Thursday evening in the Gyani Mor of Siwan’s Badharia police station area. The deceased youth has been identified as Vipin Kumar Paswan, 25-year-old son of Vishun Manjhi, a resident of Sihorwa village under Thawe police station. Vipin Kumar Paswan used to do mobile repairing, who opened his shop near Giani Mor of Badharia police station area of ​​Siwan.

Father accused friends of poisoning

Vipin was working at his shop on Thursday as usual. Father Vishun Manjhi told that on Thursday night two youths called him from the shop and took him with them. On Friday morning, some people informed seeing his dead body lying on the roadside. The father of the deceased says that the relatives reached there and informed the Badharia police station. Badharia police station refused to take the dead body and sent it to Thawe saying it was a matter of Thawe police station area. After this, the police of Thawe police station conducted the post-mortem of the dead body. At the same time, the father of the deceased has accused his friends of poisoning and killing him.

Vipin fainted after eating momos

It is being told that the friends bet on the victory or defeat of eating momos. After eating momos, he fell unconscious and died. Station head Shashi Ranjan Kumar told that the dead youth is being told as Bipin Kumar Paswan of Siharova village of Thave police station. He told that the young man died while eating momos in the game of victory and defeat. But the police is probing the death of the young man on every aspect. The police handed over the dead body to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem. There, after the death of the young man, there was hue and cry among the family members. Thawe police station chief told that till now the application has not been given by the family members in the police station.

Doctor issued a warning

A medical officer of Sadar Hospital has issued a warning regarding eating momos. The doctor says that not eating the momos after chewing them properly can also be a reason for his death. Instead of chewing momos properly, swallowing it like this can get stuck in the throat and in such a situation, life can also be lost. Experts believe that if you do not eat momos after chewing them properly, then it can get stuck in your throat and there is a danger of death.

