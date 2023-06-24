Youth shot himself after killing 5 family members in Mainpuri, UP

Mainpuri, 24 June (Hindustan Times). A young man committed suicide by shooting himself after killing five people including his brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law with a sharp weapon in village Gokulpur under Kishni police station area of ​​Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. The procession of the brother of the accused had returned a day before.

On the information of the incident, many senior officers including SP Mainpuri Vinod Kumar, IG and DIG Agra visited the spot. SP Vinod Kumar told that Shivveer Yadav shot himself after killing his brother Bhullan Yadav, Sonu Yadav, sister-in-law Soni, brother-in-law Saurabh Yadav and friend Deepak with a sharp weapon at around 4 am in Gokulpur village on Saturday. Committed suicide Accused Shivveer Yadav also made a fatal attack on wife Doli, maternal aunt Sushma and father, in which they were injured. All have been admitted to the hospital. Police inspected the spot and collected evidence with the help of dog squad and field unit.

The SP told that the accused Shivveer Yadav used to operate a computer center while living in Noida and had returned to the village a few days ago. Shivveer’s younger brother Sonu’s procession had returned from Etawah on Friday. On the arrival of the daughter-in-law, the music program continued till late in the house, later everyone had gone to sleep. Sonu and his newly married wife Soni were sleeping on the terrace of the house. While younger brother Bhullan, brother’s friend Deepak, brother-in-law Saurabh and other family members were sleeping downstairs. Shivveer first killed Sonu and his newly wedded wife Soni, who were sleeping on the terrace, by cutting them to death at around 3 am. Then he also killed his brother Bhullan, brother’s friend Deepak and brother-in-law Saurabh. He also injured wife Doli, maternal aunt and father Subhash by hitting them with a hammer. When the relatives tried to catch him, the accused Shivveer committed suicide by shooting himself in the back of the house.

The SP said that the police is probing the cause of the incident. Talking to other family members. Police has been deployed in the village. Taking cognizance of the incident, Additional Director General of Police Special Prashant Kumar directed the officers to reach the spot and investigate the incident. On information about this incident, Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav reached Gokulpur village. Taking stock of the incident, he consoled the people of the bereaved family.