‘Youth should have pen and laptop instead of stones’, says Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir Participated in the three-day ‘Vitasta Cultural Festival’. In this program, he mentioned the work done by the Modi government on this occasion and said that after the removal of Article 370, there has been a lot of development in Jammu and Kashmir. Pointing to stone pelting during protests in the past, Amit Shah said that instead of stones in the hands of the youth, pens and laptops should be taken. He said that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a campaign to bring before the country the contribution of freedom fighters who were deprived of recognition.

The Union Home Minister said that this is the same Jhelum and Vitasta which has been witness to many types of research inside Kashmir for thousands of years, it has the privilege of becoming a meeting place of many different cultures. This Jhelum has also seen Adi Shankar and has seen Buddhist sages. He said that once upon a time the British who ruled over us used to see our diversity as a weakness. When the ruler looks from a constructive point of view, then unity in diversity is our specialty and our strength… India’s specialty is to live with everyone. Vitasta Festival is the ambassador to take this specialty of Kashmir to the whole of India and the world.

Mention of progress made in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Samba and inaugurated several projects in Jammu. Addressing the program in Samba, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also mentioned various schemes being implemented in the area. In these, Forensic Science Laboratory being built at Samba at a cost of Rs 100 crore, 41 water supply schemes being run under Jaljeevan Mission in Ramban and Kishtwar districts at a total cost of Rs 157.47 crore, multi-storey parking at Doda Bus Stand at Rs 32.46 crore, Bakshi Nagar. Bone and Joint Hospital, Grid Station, upgradation of road between Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk at a cost of Rs.40.86 crore.

Sarcasm on Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is moving on the path of progress and new Jammu and Kashmir is taking shape. Nine new medical colleges and 15 nursing colleges have been established in the last nine years. Due to which there has been a significant expansion of medical education. He said that if Article 370 has to be removed, then he will protest. If Ram temple is to be built, then we will protest. If triple talaq is to be removed, then we will protest… Hey Rahul baba, while protesting, your nature has become that of protest.

