YouTube-like feature coming on Twitter, Elon Musk made a big announcement

Twitter Blue Benefits: Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, he is constantly introducing new things on this micro-blogging platform. Along with this, to make this social media platform profitable, they have also imposed a fee on many services of Twitter. Blue Tick money is being charged on the Twitter account. Along with this, many types of facilities are also available to those who subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Amidst all this, Elon Musk has made a new announcement for Twitter Blue subscribers. Elon Musk has informed by tweeting that people who have a subscription to Twitter Blue can now upload videos of up to 2 hours on Twitter. This video can be up to 8 GB. This means that those who are spending money for Blue Tick will now be able to share long videos on Twitter.

Users can upload 2 hours of video (8GB)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that subscribers with blue ticks can now upload 2-hour videos from verified accounts. Twitter, the size limit of the video file to be uploaded has also been increased from 2 GB to 8 GB and now videos can also be uploaded through the iOS app. With the introduction of the new feature, there will be no problem in uploading long videos on Twitter. Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to upload videos of up to 2 hours.

Let us tell you that Twitter first launched the paid service in America, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. After this, paid blue tick service was also started in India. For the subscription of Twitter Blue, mobile users have to pay around Rs 900 every month in India.

