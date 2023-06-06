Yuzvendra Chahal came forward to help the victims of Odisha train accident, donated Rs 1 lakh

Yuzvendra Chahal, Odisha Train Accident: A terrible train accident happened on Friday in Balasore, Odisha. In which three trains were derailed and at least 278 people lost their lives in this accident, while more than 1000 people were injured. After this accident, many people have extended their helping hand in their own way. Meanwhile, Team India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also contributed to help the victims. Chahal has donated one lakh rupees for the treatment of those injured in the accident.

Chahal donated Rs 1 lakh

Yuzvendra Chahal has donated Rs 1 lakh for the Odisha train accident in a stream organized by “Scout” gaming channel for the charity work for the train accident. This will be spent on the treatment of those injured in the accident. At the same time, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has also made some important contribution. Sehwag has promised free education in his boarding school for the children who lost their parents in this devastating accident.

Yuzi Chahal donated 1 Lakh for the Odisha train accident in the stream conducted by the "scOut" gaming channel for charity work for the train accident.

This image will haunt us for a long time. In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility

Chahal did a great performance in IPL 2023

Chahal recently participated in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals. However, the Rajasthan team failed to make it to the playoffs, but Chahal’s performance was good. Chahal, who won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season, took 21 wickets in 14 matches played this season and finished fifth in the Purple Cap race. Whereas Rajasthan won 7 out of 14 matches and got eliminated from the group stage itself.