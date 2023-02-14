Zakharova accused Ukraine of plans to draw Moldova into a tough confrontation with the Russian Federation

February 14, 2023, 11:33 – BLiTZ – News Ukraine is trying to draw Moldova into a tough confrontation with Russia. This statement was made by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced attempts to forcibly change the constitutional order of the republic. Prior to this, the Ukrainian head Volodymyr Zelensky informed Chisinau about the “threat of destabilizing the situation” in this country “from Moscow”.

“Obviously, the true goal of Kiev, which launched disinformation about the “Russian plan to destabilize Moldova”, is to draw Chisinau into a tough confrontation with Russia,” follows from the publication on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the Moldovan authorities confirmed this fake. With the help of the myth of the “Russian threat”, they are trying to divert the attention of their citizens from the problems in the country, the speaker explained. The socio-economic course of the current administration of Moldova turned out to be a failure, she noted.

The Russian diplomat pointed out the groundlessness and lack of evidence of Chisinau’s accusations against Moscow. Such “classic techniques are often used by the United States, other Western countries and Ukraine,” she recalled.

“First accuse with reference to supposedly secret intelligence information that cannot be verified, and then use it to justify their own illegal actions,” the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized. The Russian authorities have no plans to destabilize the situation in Moldova, she concluded.

