Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova appreciated the statement of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock that Russian President Vladimir Putin should turn his policy around 360 degrees. She wrote about this on Saturday, February 18, in her Telegram channel.

“If German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock does not learn at least one school subject, then there is no way to ensure the security of Germany on a long-term basis, under her rule,” Zakharova stressed.

Earlier in the day, Burbock said at the Munich Security Conference that Vladimir Putin could change his political course 360 ​​degrees. In her opinion, “and tomorrow the whole world would be happy.”

The minister emphasized the ability of people to change, citing the example of Germany, which abandoned the principles of not supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev appreciated Burbock’s statement, stressing that Moscow would do as it suggested, that is, continue to adhere to its position.

Earlier in the day, Annalena Burbock urged China to use its influence to achieve world peace, including in Ukraine. In addition, she said about the active discussion “what does a just world mean.” According to the Foreign Minister, this wording is based on the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state.

On December 17, the minister spoke out against a ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.

Russia continues a special military operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

