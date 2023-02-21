Zakharova called Biden an enemy of Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on Tuesday, February 21, called US President Joe Biden an enemy after his words that NATO and the West are not the enemy of the Russians.

“In Russian there is a wonderful word “enemy”. It is worse than the enemy,” the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

The American leader on February 21 during a speech in Warsaw said that the United States and the countries of the European Union (EU) do not seek to control or destroy Russia.

At the same time, he added that Washington will announce new sanctions against Moscow this week.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a state of the nation address, said the goal of anti-Russian sanctions was to make Russian citizens suffer. According to him, in this way Western countries want to destabilize Russian society from within.

On the same day, the EU officially decided to extend sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2024. This became known from the decision of the Council of the EU, published on February 21 in the Official Journal of the EU. The decision comes into force on the day following its publication.

The day before, on February 20, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, admitted that all the main sanctions against Russia had already been introduced, all new packages of restrictive measures were aimed solely at closing weak spots and preventing attempts to bypass.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.