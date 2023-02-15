Zakharova called boorish Biden’s congratulations on the Statehood Day of Serbia

The congratulations of the American leader Joe Biden on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Serbia are boorish, this is an open attempt to “remake” Belgrade under the United States. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“In this case, it is not just about pressure, it seems to me that in relation to Serbia, the United States has chosen a somewhat different method of action. This is not pressure, this is an open attempt to remake the country under the United States, under no one under the European Union, because very often they hide behind the European integration future, ”she said on the air of the radio Sputnik.

Zakharova specified that Washington is trying to “remake” Serbia not only inside, but also “reshape it in terms of borders.” According to the diplomat, in particular, it is about the complete secession of Kosovo.

“The way, in my opinion, in a boorish manner, the US president so-called congratulated Serbia, speaks volumes. For those who still do not understand something, read this statement again, ”added the representative of the Foreign Ministry.

On the eve of February 14, Biden, in a congratulatory telegram on the occasion of Serbian Statehood Day, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to “call Russia to account” together for the conflict in Ukraine. It also says that this year Washington will continue to support Serbia’s path to integration with the EU, as well as dialogue on normalizing relations with Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Vučić on the upcoming February 15 public holiday. In his congratulatory telegram, the Russian leader noted that Moscow highly appreciates Belgrade’s balanced foreign policy in difficult international circumstances. Putin also noted that Russia supports Serbia’s efforts aimed at protecting the country’s territorial integrity and resolving the Kosovo issue.

On February 13, Zakharova said that the US and EU countries are making great efforts to convince the Serbian leadership to join their sanctions policy against Russia, instead of helping to stabilize the situation in the Balkan Peninsula.

Before that, on February 3, Vučić said that Serbia was ready to join the European Union, but not the NATO alliance. In his opinion, there is a difference between European integration and NATO. Vučić stressed Belgrade’s commitment to maintaining its military neutrality and the desire to strengthen it.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow understands the pressure Serbia is under from Western countries regarding anti-Russian sanctions. He stressed that Russia greatly appreciates the position of the Serbian authorities.

