Zakharova called China’s proposals on global security similar to the position of Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the approaches to most pressing international issues in China and Russia coincide or are close. The diplomat announced this during a briefing on February 22.

“The positions of the two countries on most pressing international issues coincide or are close, as the Russian and Chinese leadership have repeatedly said,” Zakharova stressed.

She also added that this also applies to the global security initiative.

On Tuesday, the Chinese agency Xinhua distributed the text of the global security initiative announced in April last year by Xi Jinping. It calls for adherence to the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, as well as to be guided by the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

On the same day, Zakharova said that during the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Wang Yi, the current state of Russian-Chinese relations, which continue to develop dynamically in the face of dramatic changes, was highly appreciated. in the international arena.

Earlier on the same day, Lavrov pointed to the readiness of the Russian Federation and China to act in defense of each other’s interests. Wang Yi, in turn, drew attention to the fact that Beijing and Moscow, despite the volatility of the international situation, remain strategically determined and move firmly in line with the formation of a multipolar world.

Wang Yi arrived in the Russian capital on February 21 to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. On the same day, he held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev. After the meeting, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, describing them as solid as a rock.