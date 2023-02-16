Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advocated the obligatory implementation of the Minsk agreements. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“All the talk about whether Russia planned to implement the Minsk agreements or not, breaks down into a fact – Sergei Lavrov personally initiated the development of a UN Security Council resolution making their implementation mandatory,” she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Thus, Zakharova commented on the words of the former assistant to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov, who said the day before that when working on the Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in Ukraine, he did not proceed from the fact that the agreements would be implemented.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the day before that Moscow had made a lot of efforts, pushing Western countries to fulfill their obligations under the Minsk agreements. According to him, the understanding that no one except the Russian Federation is interested in this came later.

The Minsk agreements are a package of documents adopted in 2014–2015 to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Protocol was signed on September 5, 2014 by members of the contact group, as well as by the heads of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The so-called Minsk-2, a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements, was agreed in February 2015 by the leaders of Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine.

However, as some Western politicians later admitted, the Minsk agreements were signed in order to give Ukraine time to prepare for a confrontation with the Russian Federation.

On February 12, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the deception of the West regarding the goals of the Minsk agreements requires fixing and qualification in the legal space. Thus, the parties that signed the agreements deceived the entire world community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

