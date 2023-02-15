Zakharova called the expulsion from Estonia of the organizer of the “Immortal Regiment” an act of Russophobia

February 15, 2023, 23:50 – BLiTZ – News The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the fact that Sergei Chulin, who was responsible for holding the Immortal Regiment events, was expelled from Estonian territory, pointing out the fact that this decision was due to the fact that Russophobes prevail in the government of the state .

“Probably, the Estonian authorities were especially annoyed by the fact that he was organizing and conducting the processions of the Immortal Regiment in Estonia. This was the main reason for what happened, ”says the text of the publication distributed within her personal Telegram channel.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that at the moment nationalists, of whom there are quite a lot on the territory of the country, are trying to change the understanding of what happened in the last century. This is done in order to rehabilitate the associates of Nazism, and turn the Russian side into a scapegoat.

Recall that the Estonian authorities have offered the countries of the European Union to start joint purchases of military equipment for Ukraine, by analogy with vaccines against coronavirus. Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas announced this on Thursday.

She also urged once again to speed up the provision of military assistance to Ukraine and “send a clear signal” to the European defense industry, so that it would increase production volumes. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

