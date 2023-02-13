Zakharova called the goals of the US and the EU in relation to Serbia

The US and EU countries are making great efforts to convince the leadership of Serbia to join their sanctions policy against Russia, instead of helping to stabilize the situation in the Balkans. Such a statement on Monday, February 13, was made by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova was asked about the possible readiness of the Serbian authorities to impose sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. In her opinion, at the moment, the current political regime of Alexander Vučić is under constant pressure from the West, calling this style of behavior of the US and the EU “hand-twisting”.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also stressed that allegations of Moscow’s alleged pressure on Belgrade, in particular, in matters of energy cooperation and infrastructure development, are speculation.

“Obviously, the West wants to build international relations according to the well-known principle “who is not with us is against us,” leaving no gaps for those who, at least, would not want to aggravate the situation,” Zakharova added.

Earlier, on February 10, Aleksandar Vučić announced the imminent imposition of sanctions against Russia in Serbia. According to him, Serbia will soon expect the West to strengthen it because of its position on Russia.

On February 3, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow understands the pressure Serbia is under from Western countries regarding anti-Russian sanctions. He stressed that Russia greatly appreciates the position of the Serbian authorities.

The day before, Vučić said that Serbia’s refusal to impose sanctions against Russia had deprived it of allies in the West. He noted that the country cannot act alone, as it is mostly surrounded by NATO member countries.

At the end of January, Alexander Vučić said that Serbia, due to the conflict in Ukraine, was under attack from the West, which threatens the country with stopping European integration, stopping investments and sanctions.

Western countries began to tighten sanctions against Russia in response to a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

