The deportation from Estonia of the organizer of the action “Immortal Regiment” Sergei Chaulin is associated with the Russophobic course of the country’s authorities. This opinion was expressed on February 15 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram channel.

“Probably, the Estonian authorities were especially annoyed by the fact that he was organizing and conducting the processions of the Immortal Regiment in Estonia. This was the main reason for what happened. The attempt of this person, as well as other representatives of the Russian-speaking population of the Baltic country, to defend the right to preserve Russian national identity and historical memory is not accepted in “democratic” Estonia, ”wrote Zakharova.

According to her, nationalist circles, including Estonia, have for many years imposed a distorted interpretation of the historical events of the 20th century. These actions are aimed at maintaining the Russophobic course and “whitewashing Nazi criminals,” Zakharova added.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Estonian Police and Border Guard Department invalidated the residence permit (permit) and deported Russian activist and organizer of the Immortal Regiment action, Sergei Chaulin, from the country.

On January 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced a downgrade of diplomatic relations with Estonia. The reason for that step in the department was called total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostility towards Moscow on the part of official Tallinn. Thus, Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre must leave Russia by February 7th.

In turn, Zakharova said that the Estonian regime “got what it deserved.”

