The dismissal of graduates of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland is comparable to the medieval Inquisition. This was announced on February 15 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“It was precisely Central Europe, which burned people at the stake, just in the central squares, which they were told about scientific discoveries. First of all, it was precisely the predecessors of the current democratic, as they call themselves, civilized states that did,” she said on the radio. “Satellite”.

According to her, Poland has repeatedly canceled education and placed ideology above knowledge.

“A crazy, absolutely devoid of any logic measure, which they are proud of, but which is actually a shameful page in their history,” Zakharova added.

On the eve it became known that all MGIMO graduates were fired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. The head of the department, Zbigniew Rau, said that this is part of the decommunization process. He did not specify the number of laid-off employees.

In July 2017, the Polish authorities approved a law banning propaganda of communism or “another totalitarian regime” in the names of streets, buildings and other public facilities. The adopted amendments also provide for the dismantling of monuments to Soviet soldiers who liberated the country from Nazi occupation in 1944.

In June 2022, Poland, according to a sociological survey, was recognized as the most Russophobic country in the world. The survey was conducted in 52 countries in Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe.

In the same year, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with Izvestia that Russophobic sentiments in Poland have been observed for the past 30 years, and every year their manifestations are becoming more and more. According to him, Poland “is trying to pick up the banner of Russophobia and earn political dividends on this.”

In February 2023, Zakharova pointed to the wild hatred in the words of the head of the Polish government about Russia. Then Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the victory over Russia “the raison d’être of Warsaw and Europe.”

