Moldova’s course towards Russia is unlikely to change after the formation of the new government of the republic. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on Saturday, February 18.

She noted that Moscow closely followed the formation of a new Moldovan government.

At the same time, Zakharova drew attention to the fact that this process was accompanied, in her words, by the strongest injection of anti-Russian rhetoric by the Moldovan authorities.

“The process of forming a new cabinet was accompanied by an unprecedented injection of anti-Russian rhetoric by official Chisinau based on unsubstantiated information about a certain plan of Russia to destabilize the situation in the country, which was received from Kiev,” the diplomat noted, expressing the hope that “this next fake, none of the sane people in Moldova did not believe.

She added that the new government of Moldova does not differ from the old one in its views on issues of relations with the Russian Federation, since its composition has not changed much.

“If you look at the new composition of the Moldovan Cabinet of Ministers, it will become clear that the changes in it are more of a cosmetic nature. Of its fifteen members, eleven retained their posts. Therefore, unfortunately, Chisinau’s course towards Russia is unlikely to change,” said the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, whose words were published in the Telegram channel of the diplomatic department.

Two days earlier, on February 16, the Moldovan parliament approved the program and composition of the government of Dorin Recean, who was nominated for the post of prime minister by President Maia Sandu after the previous government resigned on February 10. Speaking to parliament, Recean said that “difficult times” await Moldova. According to him, the government should reduce risks, ensure security in the country, as well as restore order and discipline in state institutions.

On the same day, he announced that he was going to seek the “demilitarization of Transnistria” and the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of the republic.

Prior to that, on February 14, Moldovan President Maia Sandu appealed to parliament with a request to grant the country’s special services greater powers against the backdrop of an alleged threat of destabilization in the republic. According to her, the allegedly pro-Russian opposition wants to change power in the country by armed means, including the seizure of buildings and hostages.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow resolutely rejects Chisinau’s insinuations about Russia’s desire to undermine the situation in Moldova. The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, noted that such allegations have no basis and evidence and are built in the spirit of the techniques used by the United States, Western countries and the Kiev regime.

On February 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was allegedly aware of Moscow’s “plans” to change power in Moldova, and even informed the President of Moldova about this. In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side has no idea about any plans to destabilize the situation in Moldova.

Earlier, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Moldova could “follow the path of Ukraine.” According to him, Sandu is eager to join NATO, wants to unite with Romania and is generally ready for almost anything.