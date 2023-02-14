The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on February 14 on media reports regarding Washington’s increased pressure on Kyiv on the issue of hostilities.

On the eve of The Washington Post, citing US officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden said it was confident that difficulties were imminent in the issue of congressional approval of aid to Ukraine. In this regard, the United States insists on the conduct of more active hostilities by Ukrainian militants.

It is assumed, the sources added, that the supply of assistance provided may be exhausted by Kiev in the summer.

Zakharova noted that US pressure on the leadership of Ukraine and the suggestion that military assistance would soon end, given in order to force the Kiev regime to become more active on the battlefield, proves the US intention to exterminate the Ukrainian people.

“What is called “the war of the West against Russia to the last Ukrainian”. American neo-liberals have destroyed Ukraine and are exterminating the Ukrainian people. American hegemonic ambitions lead to colossal sacrifices, ”she wrote in the Telegram channel.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the pumping of weapons into Ukraine. So, on January 16, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, noted that a new round of deliveries of improved military equipment could “only drag out the whole story and bring more trouble to Kyiv.”

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

